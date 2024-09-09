Armenia, EU launch visa liberalization talks

9 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

EC Deputy Chairman Margaritis Schinas has arrived in Yerevan and is holding talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Armenian Prime Minister announced the start of visa liberalization talks.

Yerevan and Brussels are officially launching talks on visa liberalization. The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made the relevant statement during a meeting with EC Deputy Chairman Margaritis Schinas, who arrived in the capital of Armenia today.

"I am glad that there are noticeable changes in our relations. Visa liberalization talks are starting, a decision has been made to support the Republic of Armenia with the European Peace Facility, which we highly appreciate,"

– the head of the Armenian government said.