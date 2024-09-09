Azerbaijani defense minister arrives in Georgia

9 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan website

Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Georgia. He will take part in a meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. New prospects for cooperation will be discussed.

The head of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Georgia on a visit, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The head of the Defense Ministry will take part in the 11th trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, which will be held in Batumi.

The heads of the ministries intend to discuss new prospects for military cooperation, regional security and other issues of mutual interest.