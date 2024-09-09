Visa liberalization with EU strategic step for Armenia

9 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Armenian government website

The Armenian leadership is convinced of the great importance of launching visa liberalization with the European Union, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said during a joint statement with EC Vice President Margaritis Schinas, who arrived in Yerevan today.

”For Armenia, the launch of a dialogue on entry and visa liberalization procedures is of a great importance. We realise that consistent and targeted work is needed to achieve the final goal. We truly view this process as a strategic agenda in the field of migration, movement of people and border management,”

– the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia said.