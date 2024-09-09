Turkish Defense Minister arrives in Georgia

9 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish Defense Ministry website

Yashar Güler has arrived in Georgia on a visit. He will take part in a meeting of the defense ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye. Earlier, Zakir Hasanov arrived in Georgia.

The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry, Yasar Güler, has arrived in Georgia on a visit, the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic reported.

The ministry said that Güler will take part in the talks between the heads of the ministries of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, which will be held in Batumi on Wednesday.

Azerbaijani Minister Zakir Hasanov arrived in Georgia earlier.