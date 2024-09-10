Azerbaijan greets Paralympians with flowers and applause

10 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Paralympic athletes were met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. The Azerbaijani team returned from the Paralympic Games in Paris with 11 medals.

At the airport, the athletes were met by their families and fans, representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the National Paralympic Committee, and media representatives. The Azerbaijani team was greeted with applause, and the athletes were presented with flowers.

Let us remind you that in the overall medal standings at the 2024 Paralympic Games, Azerbaijan took 28th place out of 169. Azerbaijani athletes won 11 medals, including 4 gold ones.