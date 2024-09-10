Russia becomes more popular among tourists from Saudi Arabia

10 Sep. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Ar-Rabiah, travelers from Saudi Arabia have begun to travel to Russia more often for tourism purposes. Since January of this year, Russia has received more than 40 thousand guests from the kingdom, which is 6 times more than last year.

"During my visit to the Russian regions, I was greeted with great hospitality. This speaks of the excellent relations between our countries. This is also evidenced by the increase in the number of tourists from Saudi Arabia who visit your country",

Tawfiq bin Fawzan Ar-Rabiah said.

During his recent visits to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Grozny, he met with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

In turn, Saudi Arabia received about 100 thousand Russian travelers, more than 70 thousand of whom came there for religious reasons.

Let us remind you that the Russian government has begun preparations for the introduction of a bilateral visa-free regime with a number of friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia. The launch is scheduled for 2025.