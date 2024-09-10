Yerevan offers Baku to conclude peace with loophole for military revenge

10 Sep. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian side is ready to sign a "shortened" version of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan, which will consist of the points already agreed upon, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister substantiated his point of view in detail in his welcoming speech at the Yerevan Dialogue 2024 summit.

According to Pashinyan, it was previously reported that the agreement had been agreed upon by 80%. The Prime Minister clarified that as of today, Baku and Yerevan have fully agreed on the preamble and 13 points out of 16 of the draft. The remaining three points have been half-agreed upon. They consist of two proposals, one of which has been agreed upon and the other has not.

The Prime Minister stated that given that the already agreed paragraphs imply internationally acceptable or fundamental points for establishing relations, Yerevan proposed to consolidate the already agreed points by signing, which will result in a fundamental document. After that, other issues can be discussed.

Pashinyan drew attention to the fact that one of the already agreed points contained a mechanism through which Azerbaijan and Armenia could continue discussions.

The Armenian Prime Minister clarified that the project also envisaged the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

Nikol Pashinyan confirmed that he was ready to sign the agreed document on the establishment of peace and relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the near future.

In an interview with a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (CAIR), drew attention to the fact that the fundamental points of the peace treaty, without which peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia cannot be concluded, are still not agreed upon.