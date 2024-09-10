Russia and China increase trade turnover in 2024

10 Sep. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China's report, Russia and China have increased their trade turnover by almost 2%. The turnover amounted to $158.4 billion in total.

In the first 8 months of 2024, China exported products to Russia worth about $72 billion (+0.4%), while Russia supplied goods to China worth $86.5 billion (+3.2%).

It is noted that Moscow and Beijing traded for $21.6 billion in August alone. Russia purchased products for $10.2 billion, while China's purchases amounted to $11.4 billion.

Last year, Russia and China increased trade turnover by 26.3%. It amounted to a record $240 billion.