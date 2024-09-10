Ozon marketplace launched in Georgia

10 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian marketplace Ozon has come to Georgia, sales have already opened, the company said, TASS reports.

"Ozon has opened sales in Georgia. Residents of the republic can already buy more than 50 million goods of various categories on the marketplace - from electronics to beauty and health products",

the company said.

In the beginning, delivery time will be about 14 days. In the future, it may be reduced. Residents of Georgia can receive goods purchased on Ozon through courier services or at partner pick-up points.