GPS failure may caused An-2 crash in North Ossetia

A possible reason for the An-2 plane crash in North Ossetia that took place 10 days ago might be found. Several scenarios are being considered, one of them is a GPS failure.

The crash of the An-2 plane, which occurred on August 31 in the Prigorodny district, could have occurred, among other things, due to the disconnection of the aircraft's GPS navigator. This version was voiced by the head of the DOSAAF branch in North Ossetia, Boris Kantemirov.

"One of the versions is the GPS failute. The plane got into the clouds and lost orientation in the air,”

– Kantemirov said

According to him, the suspension of flights in DOSAAF remains in effect. The organization is conducting checks.

The An-2 plane, belonging to the Vladikavkaz DOSAAF club, made a hard landing during a training flight. There were 10 adults and three children on board. Three adults and a child were injured during the landing. A criminal case has been initiated.