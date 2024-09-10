Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye sign trilateral memorandum

10 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Turkish Ministry of Defense

Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye signed a trilateral agreement, the press service of the Turkish Ministry of Defense reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Güler and Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani.

The signing ceremony took place as part of the 11th Trilateral meeting of ministers from Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia, which is taking place in Batumi.