Zurabishvili ready to run for 2nd presidential term

10 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Salome Zurabishvili considers staying President of Georgia. Her goal is to promote the European integration of the republic.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has confirmed her readiness to run for a 2nd term. The relevant information appeared on the website of the head of state.

In an interview with Le Figaro, the president noted that she would like to continue working as head of state to promote the European integration of the republic.

"I am ready to take on greater responsibility, including [running] for a 2nd term, so that Georgia returns to the European path. If the charter I proposed works, I am ready to be a negotiator with our European partners,”

– Salome Zurabishvili said.