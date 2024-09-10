First military training center opened in Karachay-Cherkessia

10 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The first military training center was opened in Karachay-Cherkessia at the North Caucasus State Academy. 33 cadets were selected for the training in the military center: they will study tactical, drill training and other military disciplines.

The North Caucasus State Academy in the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic opened the first military training center in the republic.

This is an important event for the region, reflecting its desire to strengthen the defense capability and improve the professionalism of military personnel. Young people interested in a military career now have the opportunity to receive high-quality education and training in the republic.

33 cadets were selected for the first year of the military training center: they will study tactical, drill training and other military disciplines.