10 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

8 food service outlets will be opened on the territory of the new terminal of Mineralnye Vody Airport. Applications from restaurant companies are currently being collected for further tender participation.

Mineralnye Vody Airport, located in Stavropol Krai, is becoming an increasingly important transport hub for travelers, both within the country and abroad. In the near future, the airport terminal will be complemented with a new food service outlets. This will not only improve service for passengers, but also create new business opportunities.

According to the data, there will be 8 food service outlets: cafés and restaurants, and fast food outlets. The experience of other airports shows that the availability of a variety of food service options can significantly improve the level of service and passenger satisfaction.