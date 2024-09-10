Armenia, UAE discuss development of economic cooperation

10 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of Armenia and the UAE discussed the expansion of trade ties, as well as the implementation of investment programs.

On Tuesday, September 10, a meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Narek Teryan, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability of the UAE Abdullah Ahmed Balaa and UAE Ambassador to Armenia Nariman Mohammed Sharif Al Mulla.

The main topic of the talks was the expansion of Armenian-UAE trade ties and the possibilities of cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

The parties presented their vision for the further development of economic cooperation and discussed the implementation of investment programs in various fields.

In addition, issues related to food security and the creation of a solar power plant in Armenia by the Masdar company (UAE) were discussed.