Bypass around Derbent becomes available

10 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The construction of a bypass road around Derbent has been completed. The new highway will bring down the load on the city’s historic streets.

Road workers in Dagestan have completed the construction of a three-kilometer highway called “Derbent Bypass.” This project is designed to significantly relieve traffic flows in the central part of the city and provide more convenient communication between the federal highway and the Derbent embankment.

“The construction of a three-kilometer highway called “Derbent Bypass” has been completed. This is an important step towards developing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for all residents of Derbent,”

– State Duma deputy Khizri Abakarov said.