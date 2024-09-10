Explosion at largest Armenian TPP leaves one dead

10 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

As a result of the explosion that occurred at a thermal power plant in Armenia, one person died, another five were injured.

On Tuesday, September 10, an explosion occurred at the largest in Armenia Hrazdan TPP, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic informs.

As a result of the explosion, one person died. Five others received injuries of various complexity.

According to the Ministry of Health, doctors assess the condition of four victims as moderate. One person is in critical condition.