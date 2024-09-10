Another fire engulfs Mount Mashuk

10 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of the head of Pyatigorsk

On Tuesday, the southern slope of Mount Mashuk caught fire in Pyatigorsk. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Today, another fire broke out on Mount Mashuk, a message posted on September 10 on the Telegram channel of the head of Pyatigorsk reads.

"A fire is raging on the southern slope of Mount Mashuk, firefighters are working to localize it along a 200-meter front,”

– Dmitry Voroshilov wrote.

According to preliminary data, the grass on the slope caught fire.

By now, the fire has already been localized. There have been no reports of casualties.