Over hundred of dangerous elevators to be substituted in Vladikavkaz

10 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Nearly 300 mln rubles will be allocated in Vladikavkaz to substitute 102 elevators, the Deputy Minister of Housing and Public Utilities, Fuel and Energy of North Ossetia reported.

A large-scale replacement of elevators in apartment buildings is planned in Vladikavkaz. Over a hundred elevators are planned to be updated in 2024. Nearly 300 mln rubles will be allocated for this work.

“According to the short-term plan for the implementation of the capital repair program, 52 elevators are planned to be substituted in 2024, and 50 elevators in 2025. The estimated date for the full completion of the work is the first quarter of 2025,”

– Deputy Minister of Housing and Public Utilities, Fuel and Energy of North Ossetia Batraz Nadgeriev said.