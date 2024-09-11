Georgia names conditions for Russian companies to operate in country

11 Sep. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has not joined the anti-Russian sanctions and it is open for business. This was stated by the Secretary General of the Georgian Dream and the Mayor of Tbilisi.

"Of course, we have not joined the sanctions and have stated this absolutely openly. Georgia's doors are open for both tourists and business",

Kakha Kaladze said.

According to him, any companies, including those from Russia, which are not under sanctions, have the opportunity to do business in Georgia.

"I don't see any problem with this. To be fair, I would like to remind you that many years ago, strategic facilities in the country were alienated by Russian companies, and not only ordinary ones, but also Russian state companies",

a representative of the ruling party said.