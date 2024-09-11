US imposes sanctions on Iran's largest airline

11 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The USA has imposed sanctions against a number of Iranian companies and several individuals. This was reported by the US Treasury Department and State Department.

In particular, the largest air carrier of the Islamic Republic, Iran Air, fell under sanctions. The State Department explained that such measures were taken due to the fact that the airline participated in the supply of Western spare parts to Iran and Iranian weapons systems to Russia.

In addition to this, the Azadegan Transportation Company and a number of its subsidiaries were included in the sanctions lists.