Population continues to return to Lachin in Azerbaijan

11 Sep. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Azerbaijan, former internally displaced persons (IDPs) continue to return to the territories liberated after the occupation. Today, 59 people will return to Lachin.

On Wednesday, September 11, a convoy of IDPs left the Garadagh district of the Azerbaijani capital in the direction of Lachin. A total of 59 people, consisting of 18 families, are returning to their hometown today.

Thus, 570 Azerbaijani families have been provided with permanent residence in Lachin. The city's population is 2,090 people.