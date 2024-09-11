Armenia fires at Azerbaijani positions in direction of Nakhchivan again

11 Sep. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan was fired upon by the Armenian army servicemen, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported.

The attack was aimed at Azerbaijani positions near the village of Heydarabad in the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The shooting took place at about 11 a.m. today.

"Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures",

the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

September 4 was the last time the information about Yerevan's military actions against the Azerbaijani army positions in the Nakhchivan direction was received.