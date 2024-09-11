MFA of Armenia and France discuss opportunities for developing cooperation

11 Sep. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, September 11, a meeting was held between the Secretary General of the Armenian Foreign Ministry and the Deputy Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. This was stated in a message posted on the Armenian MFA's social networks.

The talks between David Karapetyan and David Bertolotti took place within the framework of the "Yerevan Dialogue" forum.

The central topic of the conversation was issues related to the development of relations between the two countries.

In particular, the parties discussed new opportunities and formats of interaction between the ministries.

Let us remind you that the "Yerevan Dialogue" forum is taking place on September 10 and 11.