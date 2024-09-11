Maikop-Karachayevsk road completely repaired

11 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A section of the highway between the major cities of Adygea and the Karachay-Cherkess Republic has been updated. The work was carried out on a 6 km section.

Nearly 6 km of the Maikop-Giaginskaya-Psebay-Zelenchukskaya-Karachayevsk road have been repaired in Adygea, Adygeyaavtodor reported. The work was made possible thanks to the national "Safe High-Quality Roads" project.

An additional 150 mln rubles were allocated for the repair, since the road was integrated into the annual plan later.

The renovation work began after an expert inspection of the road surface. Local residents also complained about the condition of the asphalt. For them, the highway is of great importance, since it connects several settlements.