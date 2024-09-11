Russia respects Azerbaijan's desire to interact with BRICS

11 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow is ready to help Baku in its liaisons with BRICS. The association’s doors for Azerbaijan remain open.

Russian Foreign Ministry press secretary Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is ready to help Baku build interaction with BRICS.

The official representative of the ministry noted that Russia respects the desire of Azerbaijan and other states to interact with the association and its members.

The diplomat emphasized that BRICS is objectively gathering more and more like-minded people. She added that the doors of the association remain open.

Earlier, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade said that Baku has officially submitted an application to join BRICS.