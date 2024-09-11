Georgia rules out Ivanishvili's presidency

11 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party

Bidzina Ivanishvili's run for president has been ruled out in Georgia. Earlier, he headed the top-20 of the Georgian Dream party list.

Honorary Chairman of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili will not run for president, the leader of the parliamentary majority Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

He noted that Ivanishvili is not interested in any political post. Mdinaradze emphasized that the founder of the ruling party is interested in his homeland, and going to participate in the elections because of their importance.

Earlier, the Georgian Dream party presented the top-20 list for the parliamentary elections. It was headed by Ivanishvili. The elections will be held on October 26.