Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Armenia-EU visa liberalisation

The negotiations between Armenia and Europe on the simplification of the visa requirements, officially launched several days ago, will not affect the Russian-Armenian visa-free travel, Maria Zakharova said.

“For our part, we do not see any negative aspects or the impact of such negotiations on the functioning of the visa-free travel between Russia and Armenia”

– the diplomat said.