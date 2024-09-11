Supreme Mufti wounded in Tajikistan

11 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An attack on the Supreme Mufti of Tajikistan took place today in the capital of the country, Dushanbe. The attacker has already been captured by police.

An attack on the Supreme Mufti of Tajikistan took place today in Dushanbe, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan reports.

The emergency occurred at 17.20 local time (15.20 Moscow time), after prayer. Saidmukarram Abdulkodirzoda was near the central mosque when a man stabbed him.

The Supreme Mufti was slightly wounded. Doctors checked his condition and sent him home, he did not need hospitalization.

The attacker has already been detained. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported previously that he acted out of hooligan motives. However, the exact motives of the criminal will be revealed during the investigation.