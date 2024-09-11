OTS agrees on single Turkic alphabet in Baku

11 Sep. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The countries of the Turkic world, whose representatives gathered for a meeting in Baku, agreed on a single Turkic alphabet. It was created on the basis of a project prepared in 1991.

The common alphabet of the Turkic world was agreed upon by the relevant commission, previously created by the Organization of Turkic States, during a meeting in Baku, which was held on September 9-11.

The participants of the 3rd Meeting of the Commission agreed on a draft of the Common Turkic Alphabet.

During the event, the representatives of the OTS countries analyzed the draft developed in 1991 and supplemented it. The meeting was held with the participation of the Turkic Academy (Astana), as well as the Institute of the Turkish Language.