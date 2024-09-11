Migrant workers to be banned from bringing their families to Russia

11 Sep. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The State Duma is preparing a bill that will introduce a ban on migrant workers coming to Russia with their families. According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the bill will be supported by the majority of deputies.

The State Duma is developing a law that will ban migrant workers to bring with them families to Russia. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin spoke about the bill in an interview with Russia 24 TV Channel.

According to him, the deputies are currently developing a corresponding legislative initiative.

Volodin emphasized that the majority of legislators from all parties will support the law.

The speaker recalled the new, very strict legislative norms that were adopted in the summer: according to them, violators of the law will be deported from the country, re-entry into Russia is impossible for them.