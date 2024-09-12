New Armenian Ambassador to Russia counts on Moscow

12 Sep. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin, new Armenian Ambassador to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan said that he counted on Moscow’s support and cooperation.

The diplomat emphasized the importance of developing relations between Russia and Armenia in the interests of the peoples of the two countries. The parties also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

The press service of the Armenian embassy stated that Arsenyan would take part in the ceremony of the Presention of Credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin.