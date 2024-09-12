Armenia shells Nakhchivan for second time in 24 hours

12 Sep. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani military were shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces for the second time in the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The shelling began at 00:15 local time (23:15 Moscow time). It stopped at 01:05 (00:05 Moscow time).

The Armenian Armed Forces fired from positions near the settlement of Horadis in the Pashaly district. The Armenian military aimed at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces near the village of Yukhari Buzgov in the Babek district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR).

In total, several attacks were carried out in almost an hour. The fire was carried out with small arms.

"The units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory measures",

the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

Let us remind you that the previous attack was carried out the previous morning, at about 10.50 (9.50 Moscow time). The fire was opened by Armenian units on Azerbaijani positions near Heydarabad (the Sadarak district of the NAR).