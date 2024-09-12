Georgian Prime Minister accuses NGOs of anti-government agitation

12 Sep. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused local non-governmental organizations of agitating against the Georgian Dream party in favor of the opposition.

He noted that it was NGOs who falsified the results of the parallel counting of votes during the last parliamentary elections in 2020.

Kobakhidze pointed to anti-government agitation and support for the opposition on NGO websites. At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that the organizations had tarnished their reputation.

Elections in Georgia 2024

Let us remind you that the parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 26. Representatives from the EU, OSCE and the USA will come to the country for the election observation.