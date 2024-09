13 Sep. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, September 12, a telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the US Secretary of State. This was reported by the press service of the government of the republic.

One of the main topics of the conversation between Nikol Pashinyan and Anthony Blinken was the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In addition to this, the interlocutors discussed the bilateral agenda of Armenia and the USA.