Formula 1 starts in Baku

13 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, September 13, the 17th stage of the Formula 1 season will start on the streets of Baku. The sporting event, which attracts the attention of millions of fans from all over the world, promises to be exciting and intense.

Free practice: the first day of the competition

The first day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin with free practice of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams. Participants will be able to assess the condition of the track, tune in and prepare for the main stage of the competition.

Sprint races: the second day of the tournament

The next day, September 14, the second day of racing promises to be no less exciting. There will be Free Practice 3 of the Formula 1 teams, Qualifying and short sprint races of the Formula 2 teams.

The end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix: the decisive day of the competition

And finally, the main competition of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 15. On this day, the winners in Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be determined.