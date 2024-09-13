Three Iranian border guards killed in attack on Pakistani border

13 Sep. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three border guards were killed in an armed attack in Iran. This was reported by local media on September 12.

The attack on the border guards took place near the city of Mirjaveh, located on the border with Pakistan.

According to the information, the border guards arrived at a gas station by car to fill up the car. At some point, a group of unknown people opened fire on them.

As a result of the attack, a lieutenant officer and two soldiers were killed. Another person who was at the gas station at the time was also wounded.

The terrorist group "Jaysh al-Zolm" claimed responsibility for the incident.