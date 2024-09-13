Liquefied gas to be produced in Ingushetia

Liquefied gas will be produced in Ingushetia in 2026. The first plant will appear in Karabulak.
Yesterday, the Republic of Ingushetia held the foundation stone laying ceremony for a liquefied gas plant. It was held with the participation of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Sergey Nazarov.
"Construction of the Start-Plus plant for the production of liquefied gas will begin soon. We plan to complete the work in 2026",
the Head of the region Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov said.
The enterprise will create about 40 jobs in the region.