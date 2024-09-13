Liquefied gas to be produced in Ingushetia

13 Sep. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Liquefied gas will be produced in Ingushetia in 2026. The first plant will appear in Karabulak.

Yesterday, the Republic of Ingushetia held the foundation stone laying ceremony for a liquefied gas plant. It was held with the participation of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Sergey Nazarov.

"Construction of the Start-Plus plant for the production of liquefied gas will begin soon. We plan to complete the work in 2026",

the Head of the region Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov said.

The enterprise will create about 40 jobs in the region.