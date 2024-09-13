Russia receives record number of foreigners in August

13 Sep. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the last month of summer, the inbound tourist flow to Russia was 1.05 million people. It is the highest figure in two years.

According to Rosstat, Russia received more than 1 million foreigners for two months in a row: 1.02 million came to the country in July and 1.05 million visited it in August. September 2022 was the last time such a number of foreign visitors was registered.

This year, foreigners are coming to Russia more often. In 2022, the tourist flow amounted to 5.75 million people. Last year, by the beginning of September, the tourist flow was at the level of 5.27 million. Since the beginning of this year, the tourist flow has been 6.07 million, RIA Novosti reports.