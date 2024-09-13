China to develop Middle Corridor in Georgia

13 Sep. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi and Beijing have signed a memorandum of understanding on developing the Middle Corridor, the Georgian Ministry of Economy reported.

The document was signed by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Georgia Levan Davitashvili and Head of the National Development and Reform Commission of China Zhao Chenxin. The ceremony took place during the Georgian politician's visit to China.

The Georgian Minister of Economy spoke about the significance of the document.

"The memorandum gives us the opportunity to establish closer trade and economic ties with China, attract additional investments and increase the export of Georgian products to China",

Davitashvili said.

The Georgian minister emphasized that, Georgia would be able to attract more cargo for transportation along the Middle Corridor thanks to the memorandum. It will have a positive impact on the importance of Georgia as a regional hub.

The Ministry clarified that the memorandum signed by the parties provided for deepening Georgian-Chinese cooperation for greater activation and effective functioning of the Middle Corridor. According to the document, the parties undertake to work together to attract additional cargo, optimize routes, develop infrastructure and improve the quality of transport services, strengthen cooperation in the customs sphere of transport security and digitalization.

Let us remind you that the Middle Corridor connects China and European countries through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. Its integral part, respectively, is the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.