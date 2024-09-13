Türkiye becomes main autumn holiday destination

13 Sep. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

This autumn, Russians most often choose holidays abroad, and the main foreign destination is Türkiye, ATOR reports.

In September-October, in Russia sales of tours to other countries increased by an average of 35% compared to last year's data. Foreign holidays in the autumn turned out to be even more popular than summer holidays. The most popular destination is Türkiye, accounting for 60% of all holiday bookings in September and the first half of October. Egypt with 14% of bookings and the UAE with 8% took second and third place, respectively.

Demand for tours to Türkiye at the beginning of autumn increased by 7–15%. The average price increased by 11–14% since last year.

According to market data, the average cost of an 8-night all-inclusive holiday for two in Türkiye is 230 thousand rubles. In the second half of autumn, trips to the country will become more affordable.