Azerbaijan launches bus route between Barda and Khankendi

13 Sep. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new regular bus route will be launched in Azerbaijan as part of the "Great Return" program soon. The route will run from Barda to Khankendi through Khojaly.

"The buses, which will operate three times a day, will depart from the bus station in Barda at 07:00, 11:30 and 16:30, and from Khankendi at 09:00, 14:30 and 18:30. The city of Khojaly has been designated as an intermediate point on the Khankendi-Barda route",

the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency said.

One can buy a ticket on the biletim.az website. Travel from Barda to Khankendi will cost 2.80 manat. The ticket price for Barda-Khojaly route will be 2.50 manat.

"The purpose of launching a new regular route is to ensure that citizens living in the territories liberated from occupation are provided with quality transport infrastructure and services",

the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency said.