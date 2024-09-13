Spending summer holidays in mountains becomes popular in Russia

13 Sep. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, the popularity of summer holidays in the mountains has grown by 28% in Russia, the Ministry of Economic Development cites data from the MTS Travel service.

The Sochi mountain cluster accounted for one-third of the entire visitor traffic to the mountains during the summer season.

"The leader in the number of visits was the Sochi mountain cluster, including the following resorts: Rosa Khutor, Krasnaya Polyana, and Gazprom Polyana. It accounted for a third of the total tourist flow to Russian ski resorts",

the message said.

Many tourists also chose the Manzherok resort in Altai (15%) and Arkhyz in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (14%).

At the same time, many tourists prefer not to stay in the mountains, but to go there on day excursions.