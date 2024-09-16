School year begins solemnly in Shusha and Khojaly

16 Sep. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first bell rang in Shusha today. This happened for the first time after a 32-year break.

According to Trend, children from families who had previously moved to Shusha began the new school year at Secondary School No. 1.

A solemn event on the occasion of the holiday was held in Shusha with the participation of Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region Aydin Karimov, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Deputy Director of the Karabakh Regional Education Department Anar Majidov, as well as school staff and parents.

According to AZERTAC, the holiday began with a procession. Its participants walked along the streets, heading to School No. 1 Both children and adults took part in the procession. They held Azerbaijani flags in their hands.

For the first time, Knowledge Day in 2024 is celebrated not only in Shusha, but, as Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isayev said, also in Khojaly, Khankendi and in the village of Sus in the Lachin district.

"In the new school year, 1,410 students are studying in schools in the territories liberated from occupation. 149 of them went to first grade",

Isayev said.