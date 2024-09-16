Pashinyan to come to Georgia

16 Sep. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will arrive in Georgia on an official visit, the press service of the Georgian Prime Minister reports.

In Tbilisi, Pashinyan will hold talks with his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Kobakhidze. The official ceremony will take place in the administration of the country's government at 14:00 Moscow time.

It is noted that Pashinyan and Kobakhidze will hold a face-to-face meeting, and then they will hold a meeting in an expanded format. After that, the Prime Ministers of the two countries will speak to media representatives.

It should be added that in early September, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited Georgia, where he held talks with Kobakhidze, as well as with the Georgian Minister of Defense, Irakli Chikovani.