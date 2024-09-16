Khabib's brother to fight against first Georgian UFC champion

16 Sep. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian mixed martial artist Umar Nurmagomedov will fight in the UFC championship fight in the lightest weight category.

His opponent should be Georgian athlete Merab Dvalishvili, who won the promotion's champion title at a tournament in Las Vegas on Sunday.

It is noted that the management of the fighting organization intends to organize a meeting between Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili in the Octagon in early 2025. The venue has not yet been announced.

Earlier, Dvalishvili defeated US representative Sean O'Malley and became the first representative of Georgia to win the promotion's championship title.