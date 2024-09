16 Sep. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said that Paris would continue to cooperate with Armenia in the sphere of defense and security. This statement was made during negotiations with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

The French minister said that Armenia must have the ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty. At the same time, the diplomat emphasized that the defense cooperation between the two countries was not aimed at escalation in the region.