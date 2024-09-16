Permanent ban on taking loans approved in Kazakhstan

16 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of Kazakhstan now have the opportunity to permanently ban themselves from receiving loans or microloans. This option is available on the e-government portal eGov.kz.

In Kazakhstan, it has become possible to impose a ban on receiving loans for an unlimited period, the National Information Technologies company reports.

Previously, it was only possible to restrict yourself for a six-month period. Now the limit has been lifted.

Kazakhstan citizens can cancel their own ban remotely on the same eGov.kz portal. The portal can both connect and disconnect the corresponding service. It is called "Voluntary refusal to receive bank loans, microloans." The user can check the current status in his personal account.