Iran wants new capital on Persian Gulf shore

16 Sep. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian authorities will choose a new capital near the Persian Gulf. Earlier, the country's president announced the transfer of the capital for economic reasons.

At a press conference, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian once again raised the issue of moving the capital of the Islamic Republic from Tehran.

He noted that the Iranian leadership will consider moving the capital to those cities that are closest to the Persian Gulf.

The head of state said that most of the world's major cities are located by the sea. Pezeshkian added that major factories near Tehran transfer raw materials from the Gulf.

He had previously spoken about the need to relocate the capital. According to him, this is important for economic reasons, since Tehran is facing many problems.