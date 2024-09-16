Upper Lars to be closed every day for three hours

16 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Alexander Kuznetsov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Serious changes will be made to the work schedule of the Upper Lars checkpoint on the border between Russia and Georgia, Tbilisi has warned. The road to Georgia will effectively be closed every day for several hours.

The checkpoint and customs control "Kazbegi - Upper Lars”, the only one on the border between Russia and Georgia, will be out of work for several hours every day for two weeks, the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia reports.

The changes to the schedule will come into effect the day after tomorrow, September 18. They will be in force until October 2.

"From 06:00 to 09:00 (from 05:00 to 08:00 Moscow time), the movement of all types of vehicles through the Kazbegi customs checkpoint in the direction of both countries will be restricted,”

– the Revenue Service informed.